In junior mining, the best opportunities often begin with a simple question: has the market forgotten something important?

ICG Silver & Gold (CSE:ICG, OTC:ICGSF) is attempting to answer that question at the Tuscarora District in Elko County, Nevada — a 100%-controlled, 10,000+ acre silver-gold project located roughly one hour northwest of Elko, at the intersection of the Carlin and Independence Trends. In gold & silver mining, locations don’t get much better than Tuscarora. Nevada remains one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions, and Tuscarora sits in a part of the state where major gold systems, historic mining districts, and deep structural architecture all overlap.

Published on behalf of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG’s thesis is straightforward: Tuscarora should not be viewed as a handful of isolated historical showings. Instead, ICG believes the district may represent a broader, structurally controlled precious metals system with the presence of both silver-dominant and gold-dominant epithermal mineralization. ICG views Tuscarora as having two overlapping epithermal systems, with the long-term objective of advancing the project toward its first-ever mineral resource estimate.

What makes ICG interesting at this stage is that the company is not starting with a blank map. In May, ICG announced that it had compiled, digitized, and validated a district-scale database that now includes 216 drill holes totaling approximately 40,100 meters, 1,338 rock samples, 2,606 soil samples, 132 line-kilometers of CSAMT, plus gravity, magnetic, and seismic datasets. This is exactly the kind of historical data package that can be powerful in the hands of a focused exploration team — particularly when prior work was fragmented and never pulled into a unified district-scale model.

The geological hook is structure. ICG’s recent CSAMT work identified the McCann Creek Structural Zone, described by the company as a major structural corridor that may represent a feeder structure for mineralizing fluids in the district. In epithermal systems, feeder structures matter because they can focus the plumbing that brings gold, silver, silica, and alteration into the upper parts of the system. ICG’s geologists also identified additional alteration and structural targets beneath shallow cover — precisely the kind of underexplored ground that can still surprise in mature mining jurisdictions.

Now the story moves from model-building to drill-testing.

ICG’s Phase 1 program is planned as a 3,000-meter RC drill campaign focused on multiple priority silver-gold targets, including Battle Mountain, East Pediment, Grand Prize, Kings Vein, Modoc, and Silica. Five of the six target areas had not been drilled in the modern era post-2018, according to the company. The program is designed to test shallow oxide mineralization, deeper structural controls, and possible connections between mineralized zones across the district.

UPDATE: ICG Silver & Gold Commences 3,000-Meter Phase 1 Drill Program at the Tuscarora District, Nevada

The historical numbers provide enough smoke to justify the drill bit. ICG has cited historical drill intercepts including silver values up to 367 g/t and gold up to 52.4 g/t at East Pediment and Grand Prize, 94.5 meters of 0.38 g/t gold including 4.6 meters of 1.07 g/t gold around Kings Vein, Modoc, and Silica, and historical Battle Mountain results including 29 meters of 1.5 g/t gold and 19.1 meters of 1.9 g/t gold. These are historical results and should be treated with appropriate caution, but they clearly explain why the company is eager to revisit Tuscarora with a modern targeting framework.

Most importantly, this is now an active catalyst story. On June 29, ICG announced that Major Drilling had arrived on site with a Schramm T455 track-mounted RC drill rig, with final site preparations underway. CEO Steven Sirbovan stated that the company was on track to begin drilling in the days ahead and anticipated initial assay results in August.

“We are pleased to see the drill rig arrive on site in preparation for our upcoming 3,000-meter Phase 1 Drill Program,” stated Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO and Director. “We are on track with our plan to begin drilling in the days ahead and anticipate announcing initial assay results in August.”

That gives investors a clean setup: a newly public exploration company, a consolidated Nevada silver-gold district, a large historical database, newly defined structural targets, and drill results expected in the near term.

The risk is obvious: Tuscarora still needs modern drilling to prove that the historical smoke connects into something coherent, scalable, and ultimately economic. It should also be noted that historical sampling may not meet current NI 43-101 standards and that historical estimates are not being treated as current mineral resources.

But that is also the opportunity. ICG does not need to solve the whole district in one drill program. Phase 1 simply needs to show that the new model is pointing the drill bit in the right direction. If early drilling confirms shallow oxide mineralization, validates structural controls, or demonstrates that Tuscarora’s historical zones are part of a larger connected system, then this forgotten Nevada district could quickly become a much more closely watched precious metals story.

The company is well-funded with plenty of capital runway through 1H 2027, and the management team has a high level of technical prowess including the VP of Exploration Korbon McCall who knows Tuscarora like the back of his hand. Drilling results and the prospect of a maiden mineral resource estimate in early 2027 should garner increased investor attention over the coming months.

I bought ICG shares on the open market last week.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd at the time of publishing this article and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. has compensated Goldfinger Capital for the production and dissemination of corporate interviews so some information should be considered biased.

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