During the summer of 2026, U.S. copper-nickel producers are busy running their operations, conducting exploration drilling, and continuing to improve their respective financial positions. Moreover, political and geopolitical tectonic shifts are creating a powerful, multi-year tailwind for mining companies with U.S.-based operations. The race to build out AI infrastructure is now a bipartisan national priority, while the strategic importance of critical minerals to defense, energy security and domestic supply chains is equally well understood on both sides of the aisle.

This emerging political realignment is completely transformational: permitting reform, government funding, tax incentives, strategic investment and long-term offtake support are increasingly being directed toward secure domestic sources of copper, nickel, cobalt etc. In this environment, U.S. producers and developers are no longer simply commodity companies—they are becoming essential infrastructure for America’s technological and national-security ambitions, uniquely positioning them to benefit for years to come.

In this piece, I have chosen to focus on recent updates from three U.S. focused miners that I believe are extremely well positioned to deliver results and outperform in 2H 2026.

Talon Buys Back More of Tamarack’s Future Cash Flow

Talon Metals has paid US$5 million to reduce Triple Flag’s combined net-smelter-return royalty on Talon’s interest in the Tamarack Project from 3.52% to 2.85%. The reduction applies to the second royalty granted in 2024, cutting that tranche from 1.67% to 1.00%; Triple Flag’s original 1.85% royalty remains in place. Overall, Talon has reduced Triple Flag’s royalty burden by approximately 19%.

Implications for Tamarack’s value

The transaction is incrementally positive and likely value-accretive, assuming Tamarack reaches production. An NSR royalty is taken from revenue before operating costs, capital spending and corporate taxes. Reducing it therefore improves margins, project NPV and downside resilience across the entire mine life.

The easiest way to think of this transaction is as follows: For every US$1 billion of Talon-attributable net smelter returns, the 0.67-percentage-point reduction allows Talon to retain an additional US$6.7 million before tax. On a simple undiscounted basis, the US$5 million payment breaks even once Tamarack generates approximately US$746 million of attributable NSR.

Talon currently owns 51% of Tamarack and can increase that interest to 60%. Consequently, the royalty reduction is equivalent to approximately:

0.34% of total project NSR at 51% ownership.

0.40% of total project NSR at 60% ownership.

The value of the buyback grows with every additional tonne added to the mine plan. That is particularly relevant because the old 2021 PEA was based on an 11.1 million tonne resource and produced after-tax NPVs of US$520 million to US$569 million on a 100% basis, while excluding subsequent discoveries. Recent Vault Zone drilling has encountered multiple stacked zones of extremely high-grade polymetallic nickel-copper mineralization, but that material has not yet been incorporated into an updated economic study.

Strategic significance

The timing is notable. Tamarack has entered Minnesota’s formal Environmental Impact Statement process, while Talon continues technical studies and development planning. Buying down the royalty before a feasibility study, resource expansion or strategic transaction allows Talon to preserve a larger percentage of any future increase in project value

A lower royalty also makes Tamarack somewhat more attractive to:

Project lenders evaluating debt-service coverage.

Strategic investors or offtake partners.

Rio Tinto or another potential acquirer.

Talon shareholders evaluating future free-cash-flow leverage.

There is an important caveat: this does not eliminate Tamarack’s royalty burden. Triple Flag still holds a 2.85% NSR on Talon’s interest, and Talon has exchanged US$5 million of current liquidity for a benefit that only materializes if the project is permitted, financed and developed.

This is a smart balance-sheet deployment. Talon is effectively purchasing a permanent interest in Tamarack’s future revenue stream for US$5 million. The transaction becomes increasingly valuable if the Vault Zone expands the mine life, increases throughput or raises the project’s total payable-metal production.

Talon Metals (Weekly)

Goldfinger’s Technical Take: TLO shares are attempting to confirm an upside breakout from a multi-week falling wedge pattern—the TSI/RSI indicators are hugging close to their respective median lines, meaning that there could be a substantial amount of fuel in the event of a bullish reversal.

Talon is in the midst of a two month public scoping comment period (concluding on Monday, September 14, 2026). Meanwhile, five drill rigs are turning across the Midcontinent Rift (3 at Tamarack and 2 in Michigan)—in the next couple weeks, I expect a news release containing drill results from Tamarack and a drill program update from Michigan.

Gunnison Copper Prepares To Build A Mine

In the last couple months, Gunnison Copper (TSX:GCU) has demonstrated operational execution at Johnson Camp, raised C$34.5 million, moved closer to monetizing a federal tax-credit award, eliminated a major source of discounted dilution and recruited an experienced Arizona copper operator to help lead the next phase.

June 3, 2026 - Gunnison Copper Announces Closing of Oversubscribed C$34.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

June 26, 2026 - Gunnison Copper Appoints Bjorn Meyer as Chief Operating Officer

July 7, 2026 - Gunnison Copper Eliminates Convertible Debt Through Cash Settlement, Preventing the Issuance of 28.9 Million Common Shares

July 9, 2026 - Gunnison Copper Achieves Key Milestone Under U.S. Department of Energy 48C Program

The convertible-debt settlement is the most immediately accretive development. It does not change the Gunnison Project’s geology or PEA economics, but it changes how much of that value belongs to each shareholder. With the legacy debt structure cleaned up, the market can increasingly value Gunnison on the advancement of its 5.19-billion-pound main-pit copper resource, the Strong & Harris satellite deposit and the company’s ability to convert a US$2 billion PEA into a financeable development plan.

Published on behalf of Gunnison Copper Corp.

The appointment of Bjorn Meyer as COO is the sort of significant development that makes the market yawn, while catching the attention of savvy professional mining investors. Meyer brings more than 20 years of Arizona mining experience, including more than a decade as general mine manager of ASARCO’s Mission Complex. He also held senior engineering, innovation and operational roles at ASARCO and helped oversee the launch of Panasonic Energy’s US$5.5 billion battery manufacturing facility.

When it comes to Arizona mine managers, Meyer is as good as it gets.

Meyer will oversee Johnson Camp’s operations while contributing to the advancement of the Gunnison Project. This is a logical appointment for a company moving from restructuring and technical studies toward operating discipline and large-scale project execution. Gunnison’s next phase will require more than a large resource and strong PEA—it will require mine-building, processing, workforce and Arizona-specific operating expertise.

Gunnison Copper (Weekly)

Goldfinger’s Technical Take: GCU shares have suffered a six-month ~50% correction that has brought price back to retest former resistance near $.30. Oddly enough, GCU has a bullish seasonal tendency during the month of August; Over the last 15 years, GCU has risen 71% of the time in August for an average monthly gain of 8.34%.

With a catalyst-rich calendar ahead, favorable seasonality, and a share price already cut in half, GCU now offers a compelling risk/reward setup.

Hudbay Minerals Poised To Press The Green Button On Copper World

Hudbay is the lower-risk, strongly free cash-flow generating name of the group. Haywood expects a softer Q2 as Constancia moves beyond the high-grade Pampacancha phase, Peru experiences planned mill maintenance and Lalor production is affected by stope re-sequencing. These pressures are partially offset by improving grades and mill performance at Copper Mountain, while full-year production guidance remains unchanged.

In a recent research report, Haywood forecasts Q2 EPS of US$0.25, CFPS of US$0.59 and free cash flow of approximately US$57 million. Revenue is expected to decline 14% sequentially, but operating cash flow should improve despite lower production. More importantly, Haywood forecasts full-year free cash flow rising from approximately US$497 million in 2026 to US$1.2 billion in 2027, as capex moderates and production strengthens.

The next major catalyst is Copper World. Hudbay is targeting a final investment decision in late 2026, construction beginning in 2027 and first production in mid-2029. Mitsubishi is funding current project spending, and Hudbay is not expected to contribute additional Copper World capital until 2028. The balance sheet remains strong, with approximately US$800 million in cash and total liquidity just below US$1 billion following the repayment of US$472.5 million in senior notes.

Haywood maintains a Buy rating and C$48.00 target, representing approximately 48% upside from the C$32.40 report price. The firm argues that Hudbay trades at a cash-flow discount to peers despite its exposure to higher copper prices, substantial gold production and a visible North American growth pipeline.

Hudbay offers the strongest risk-adjusted setup, combining current cash flow, improving operations and the Copper World catalyst.

Hudbay Minerals (Weekly)

Goldfinger’s Technical Take: HBM shares remain in a long-term uptrend as evidenced by price holding above a rising 40-week moving average—it should also be noted that earlier this month, HBM put in place a higher low relative to the March low.

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the second quarter of 2026 results before the market open on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, followed by a conference call hosted by senior management on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2026 results.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of all 3 companies discussed in this article, author may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. Gunnison Copper has compensated Goldfinger Capital for the production and dissemination of corporate interviews, so some information should be considered biased.

DISCLAIMER: The article is for informational purposes only and is neither a solicitation for the purchase of securities nor an offer of securities. Readers are expressly cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor and other professional advisors, as applicable, regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or any investment strategies, including those discussed above. Gunnison Copper Corp. is a high-risk venture stock and not suitable for most investors. Consult company’s SEDAR profiles for important risk disclosures. Goldfinger Capital is not a registered investment advisor and advice you to do your own due diligence with a licensed investment advisor prior to making any investment decisions. This article contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “believes”, “aims to”, “plans to” or “intends to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, standard transaction risks; impact of the transaction on the parties; and risks relating to financings; regulatory approvals; foreign country operations and volatile share prices. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SEDARplus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.







