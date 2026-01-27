This afternoon, a reporter asked the President of the United States whether he is concerned that the US dollar has declined too much, President Trump responded with the following:

“No, I think it’s great. The value of the dollar, look at the business we’re doing, the dollar is doing great.”

Here is what doing great looks like…

US Dollar Index (120 Minute)

Now let’s take a look at the weekly chart to get a better handle on the bigger picture for the US Dollar Index.

US Dollar Index (Weekly)

The USD Index is on the brink of completing a bear flag breakdown from an 8-month consolidation between ~96 and ~100—this doesn’t look like the kind of breakdown that one should ignore, especially if we zoom out even further.

USD Index (Quarterly)

The US Dollar Index is attempting to breach an 18-year uptrend line drawn from the early 2008 low in the greenback. This is a trendline that has been successfully tested three previous times since 2008, this is the fourth time and it’s cracking.

The proximate cause for the dollar’s pronounced weakness in the last several trading sessions continues to be weakness in the USD/JPY pair—the yen has rallied sharply vs the dollar, dragging the broader Dollar Index down.

Reports and market chatter about FX intervention to support the yen—potentially involving Japan and coordination with U.S. authorities (Federal Reserve)—have intensified selling pressure on the dollar, particularly against the yen.

USD/JPY (Daily)

In a recent episode of the CrashLabs Podcast via CEO.ca, Kevin O’Leary described the beginning of a “very wonderful negotiation” between President Trump and Prime Minister Carney of Canada.

"To me, that signaled the beginning of a very wonderful negotiation. And I went long the Canadian dollar last night and bought more this morning. And this is going to happen because he can't do the dome, the defense dome without Canada.



So, one way or another, those cousins are going to kiss and make up...." ~ Kevin O’Leary

The Canadian Dollar seems to agree with Mr. Wonderful.

USD/CAD (Daily)

Tomorrow at 2pm eastern time we have an FOMC announcement followed by Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference. Nothing much is expected from this FOMC statement, but perhaps Powell will be asked about recent FX moves during the press conference. That will be worth tuning in for.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.