I thoroughly enjoyed watching an interview with former Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CEO Phil Baker from the latest edition of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC 2026).

Phil is undeniably a globally renowned silver expert who is not only a longtime silver mining executive, but also the former Chairman of The Silver Institute. In the interview with Kitco, Baker delivers some nuggets of wisdom and timely insights.

Here are a handful of my favorite soundbites from the conversation with Phil Baker:

“…the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) members, they have a a conference every year and I went to that conference, and what I was struck by was the comment and it was the comment of the conference “physical is king”. And so what that means is whether it's the London Bullion Market, or the Comex, or Mumbai, or China everybody says we’ve got to have higher inventories. And it’s true around the world, and as a result you can see what's happened to the silver price.”

Silver (Monthly)

On Trump 2.0 silver stockpiling and rising demand for silver globally…

“I was speaking to someone and I can’t confirm this, but they were saying that they were speaking to people in the administration that are looking at increasing their critical stockpile of silver, we haven’t seen seen that for decades. So yes, the demand for silver, putting it in inventory somewhere, where you know you have access to it, whether it’s the exchanges, whether it’s manufacturers, whether it’s governments or just individuals is on the rise.”

On “Peak Silver” and the lack of production response that’s possible in the near term, even at $100 silver:

“Remember that peak silver was in 2016. So a decade ago we produced more silver than we have in any year since. And we will continue to see 2016 as the peak until at least 2030. There are not enough projects that can go into production in the next four or five years, it’s just not going to happen.”

On Bolivia becoming a highly investible mining jurisdiction….

“I do think that the world is changing pretty rapidly. So the activities of the US in Venezuela makes a big difference. What’s happened in Argentina makes a big difference……Bolivia for example, Bolivia has gone from being uninvestable to being very investable.

And Bolivia is is the fourth largest silver producer in in the world. That’s a place where I think you could see significant growth, but again it’s not going to be for about another five years.”

After being asked if $80/oz is a new base for the silver price:

“Yeah, it's hard to say where the base is, but it's certainly at a level that the companies will generate significant free cash flow for development, for paying dividends, and for growth.”

And finally on the possibility of copper being substituted for silver, but overall, silver demand will still continue to increase:

“….it’s been estimated that about 23% of the manufacturers that make the solar panels are rapidly changing to copper from silver. So I think you’ll see that before the end of the year, or early next year. It’s either that, or they’re telling the market they’re going to do that in hopes of seeing the silver price go down.

I don’t know which is true.

But over time there’s no doubt that they will reduce the amount of silver that they’re using in all the applications. But having said that, you have the economic growth that’s occurring around the world and you have the AI boom, and the need for the data centers. You know that the demand for silver, while industrially it might fall slightly, it’s not going to fall dramatically. And over the long term, it’s going to continue to increase.”

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.