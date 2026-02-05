On Wednesday February 4th, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance spoke at the Critical Minerals Ministerial (gathering of more than 50 countries) held at the State Department in Washington D.C. Other Trump 2.0 big wigs in attendance at the Critical Minerals Ministerial included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senior Director for Global Supply Chains David Copley (Trump 2.0 mining czar).

Key Points from Vance’s Remarks

Propose a new critical minerals trading bloc with the U.S.’s allies and partners to counter China’s dominant position in the global critical minerals market. The idea is to collaborate on trade policies and supply to reduce reliance on Chinese suppliers and build more resilient Western supply chains.

Use tariffs and price controls such as minimum price floors within that bloc to stabilize prices and prevent foreign competitors (notably China) from flooding markets with cheap material that undermines producers in allied countries.

Highlight how recent U.S.-China trade tensions exposed global dependency on China for key resources. Vance argued this dependence weakens national security and industrial capacity, so collective action is needed now.

Emphasize the importance of predictable pricing to attract investment into mining and processing, arguing current markets are too volatile and “distorted” to support long-term development of critical minerals outside of China’s sphere.

The plan also includes coordinating financing and strategic reserves (e.g., stockpiles) and encouraging allies to identify and support key projects that can supply these essential materials.

In essence, Vance presented a multilateral strategy aimed at securing stable supplies, reducing geopolitical dependencies, and leveling the economic playing field for Western critical-minerals producers.

I highly encourage my readers to read Vance’s speech, in addition to Rubio and Copley’s remarks. I invite you to appreciate the magnitude of what is taking place today. We are witnessing a once in a century transformation of industrial and trade policy.

There are still many details to be ironed out, but the bigger picture is becoming much clearer: supporting the development of critical minerals projects through every step of the process, from regulatory permitting to construction financing and guaranteed price floors.

Not only has the game changed, it’s a completely different game with a different set of rules and scoring.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio:

“The United States used to produce its own critical minerals and derivative products like rare earth magnets. Back in 1949, miners in Mountain Pass, California discovered one of the world’s richest mineral deposits. By 1952, the United States, we were mining rare earths there, and that discovery sparked a revolution. American scientists and engineers, alongside innovators from many of the countries that are here today, rushed to discover new applications for these minerals and, with these new technologies, ushered in the jet age, we ushered in the space age, we ushered in the computer age.

And then we became blinded, blinded by the potential of the technologies those metals enabled, but we neglected their importance. Mining is less glamorous than building computers. It’s less glamorous than building cars or airplanes. But building computers and cars and airplanes is less glamorous than designing them. As we embraced what was new and glamorous, we outsourced what seemed old and unfashionable. We allowed, for example, Mountain Pass – and with it, most of America’s critical mineral industry – to wither and to die so that we could focus on manufacturing. Then we outsourced the manufacturing.

And I know this is a story I’m telling, but it’s a story many of the advanced economies represented here today understand well. We outsourced the manufacturing so we could focus on designing these goods. And then one day we woke up and we realized we had outsourced our economic security and our very future. We were at the mercy of whoever controlled supply chains for these minerals. So my hope is that we are gathered here today as the first but important step to rectifying this mistake, to bring together our collective talent for innovation, when our advantage over rivals – where our advantage over rivals has only grown, and to apply it to bringing back manufacturing and reopening mines here in the United States, but also in all the partner nations represented here today.”

Trump 2.0 Global Supply Chains Czar David Copley:

“Of the 57 minerals on our critical minerals list, over a dozen aren’t even mined in the United States. So, this is truly a global challenge. In the United States, for a number of decades, we’ve neglected our mining sector and frankly been happy to outsource mining activities to others around the world. We’ve had some of the worst mine development timelines in the world in the United States – 29 years to build an average mine – because our permitting framework and our litigation framework have been so onerous. Mining in the United States has been perceived as a dirty old-world industry, so we haven’t had enough young people choosing mining as a career. And we only graduate something like 200 to 250 mining engineers annually – not good for a country of 340 million people facing a critical problem.

But I’m proud to say that under President Trump’s leadership, we in the United States have done a complete 180 and again made mining a priority industry for our national development because as all of you hopefully understand, minerals are the elemental building blocks of everything we need for our manufacturing sector as we reindustrialize our country.

So, what are we doing in the United States to fix the problem? Broadly, four key initiatives: We’re investing in mining projects, we’re stockpiling minerals, we’re going to protect our mining companies, and we’re rebuilding our mining ecosystem.

To start, we’re investing heavily in mining-specific projects, like recent deals with MP Materials, Lithium Americas, Korea Zinc, Maaden, and many, many others. I believe over the next few years the United States Government, between debt and equity, will deploy hundreds of billions of capital into the mining sector to get projects going. We are quite frankly doing things the American government has never done before, like equity investing, so we can get deals to pencil quickly and move forward. We’ve created public-private minerals investment funds, like our Critical Minerals Consortium with Orion Resources and another partnership with TechMet. Investments is an area of great potential for collaboration with your governments, as we look to jointly develop mining projects with partners around the world.

Second, we’ve begun stockpiling minerals. President Trump and Vice President Vance convinced Congress to give us $2 billion over the summer to stockpile minerals in our national defense stockpile. That’s the largest investment we’ve made in our defense stockpile since the Cold War ended. And just two days ago, the President announced Project Vault, the creation of a national strategic critical minerals reserve, a $12 billion vehicle under our Export-Import Bank. This is the first time in the history of the United States we’ve ever stockpiled minerals for our civilian economy, to protect our commercial industry and insulate them from the painful effects of supply shocks.

Third, we’re going to protect our mining companies. We know the mining industry has a problem with commodity pricing, caused by strategic dumping and overproduction. Returns in the mining sector quite frankly have not been good enough over the last 30 years, at least partially due to this problem. This is a key part of what we want to talk to you all about today. The current state of affairs in which commodity prices are kept low for geostrategic reasons through overproduction is damaging to minerals-producing nations by reducing the value of your assets and your tax receipts, and it’s equally damaging to consuming nations by harming your national and economic security. The current system doesn’t make sense for any of us, but with coordinated global action, as described by the Vice President, we can fix this problem in a way that will be better for both producers and consumers of minerals.

And lastly, we are fixing our mining ecosystem in the United States. I mentioned earlier in my remarks that S&P reported 29-year timelines to develop an average mine in the United States. This is completely unacceptable to President Trump and Vice President Vance. It will not continue under their watch. Our leadership have made mining a priority sector for our country again. We have a federal permitting priority list that has practically never been used for mining projects before. It’s like concierge service for federal permitting. In just the last few months, we’ve added more than 50 projects to this list. We have torn apart and rewritten our federal regulations, and we can now get full environmental impact statements done – the most burdensome part of our permitting process – in less than a month. Our goal is that the United States again becomes a very attractive place for the mining sector, because we intend to mine here and we intend to process minerals here as well.

So, four key initiatives – we’re investing, we’re stockpiling, we’re going to protect our mining companies, and we’re fixing our mining ecosystem – because this industry is so important to our national development, as I know it is to your countries as well. But most importantly, under President Trump’s leadership, we are no longer standing around admiring the problem. We’re not spending our time writing 200-page book reports about how important critical minerals are. We have a plan, and we’re focused on project execution – getting deals done, getting companies their permits, stockpiling minerals, and hopefully moving forward with all of you, our international partners, to protect our mining companies and to rebuild global mining in a fair and balanced way.”

Esto Perpetua.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.