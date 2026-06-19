Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh adopted a decidedly hawkish tone during yesterday’s press conference, saying things like:

1. On inflation being persistently too high:

“We recognize that inflation has been running well ahead of the Fed’s long-stated inflation goal of 2 percent… Persistently high prices are a burden for the American people.”

2. The strongest hawkish soundbite:

“Members of the FOMC are unambiguous and unanimous: This Committee will deliver price stability.”

3. On removing forward guidance — a more hard-edged, data-dependent posture:

“Absent, also, is so-called ‘forward guidance,’ which we agreed was not well-suited to the current policy conjuncture.”

4. On the SEP implying policy staying firm:

“Total PCE inflation runs at 3.6 percent this year… The median participant judges the appropriate federal funds rate to be at 3.8 percent at the end of this year.”

5. On reviewing the Fed’s inflation framework from first principles:

“The last task force, the one on inflation frameworks, will examine the drivers of inflation… and weigh the full range of ideas for delivering price stability.”

6.Throwing Powell under the bus once and for all:

“We’ve missed (on inflation) for five years and we’re going to fix that,”

Clearly, Warsh is committed to fighting inflation above all else. However, one has to wonder what will happen when the employment situation deteriorates further in the 2nd half of the year.

Will he be forced to acknowledge the Fed can only deliver ‘price stability’ at the expense of delivering rising unemployment and a recession?

For now, markets bid the US Dollar Index to new 52-week highs and sent precious metals tumbling.

US Dollar Index (Daily)

Former support ~$4,400 has become resistance for gold, and the 4-day snapback rally that began one week ago looks more like a bear market rally:

Gold (Daily)

I am focused on the $4190 level in gold as critical support, while $4250 is an important upside level—after Wednesday’s debacle a weekly close above $4250 would be mildly constructive.

In silver, last week’s bullish hammer reversal weekly candlestick is at risk of not being confirmed by this week’s candlestick.

Silver (Daily)

The $60/$61 support level in silver is so crucial and so obvious, I feel like it’s one of those levels that the market will seek out in order to inflict the maximum amount of pain.

A stop-loss run below $60, followed by a powerful bullish reversal and weekly close > $65/oz could be the sort of scenario necessary to put in place a lasting bottom in silver.

I enjoyed listening to fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach discuss Warsh’s first FOMC announcement and press conference.

Gundlach pointed out that Warsh stated “on CPI I focus to the left of the decimal point”—this means that Warsh sees 2.9% inflation as being “good enough” for 2% inflation price stability.

Additionally, Gundlach stated that he doesn’t see a very high probability of a Fed rate hike later this year:

“I agree with David Kelly that inflation is not really going to lead to tremendous evidence for a rate hike in the months ahead. After that, who knows? So I think we have rate stability….”

In fact, he sees the Fed standing pat and not changing the Fed Funds Rate anytime soon. Meanwhile, he discussed the copper/gold ratio and other ‘leading’ economic indicators that have become detached from Treasury yields and no longer work for forecasting markets:

“Ever since 2020, a lot of things haven’t worked anymore that used to work in predicting markets. Like the copper-gold ratio used to be this awesome way of a starting point for the 10-year Treasury, and it worked for decades with an amazing accuracy. And then starting in 2020, it just doesn’t work at all.

If you do the copper-gold ratio, it would predict that the 10-year Treasury should be at something like 1% today because gold is up so much (higher copper-gold ratio means higher yields and vice versa). Copper is up too, but gold was up so much. It just doesn’t work. The leading economic indicators haven’t worked. They’ve been negative for years and there has been no recession. A lot of things haven’t worked.”

With regard to gold, correlations have stopped working because gold has entered a secular bull market fueled by central bank accumulation. This is market demand that doesn’t rely on the inflation rate or economic growth, it has much more to do with money supply and the need to diversify central bank reserve assets. In particular, China’s strategy of utilizing gold as a keystone for internationalization of the yuan has meant that gold has a virtually endless bid beneath it.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions kicked central bank gold accumulation into overdrive, causing long-standing market correlations such as the Copper-Gold Ratio/UST yields and gold/real yields to go haywire.

Copper-Gold Ratio With Correlation To 10-Year UST Yields (bottom)

For now, markets appear to be pricing in Warsh the inflation hawk. The stern central banker. The man who will keep his boot firmly on the throat of inflation.

However, I suspect the market may be setting itself up for a surprise.

What we are more likely to get, in my view, is a Fed Chair who talks tough on price stability while pursuing a far more measured path in terms of actual monetary policy. In other words, firm rhetoric, but disciplined flexibility beneath the surface.

This may also explain what appears to be an emerging communications strategy from Warsh: say less, commit to even less, and leave Mr. Market guessing.

By reducing the number of verbal breadcrumbs, Warsh preserves optionality. More importantly, he keeps the element of surprise hanging over Mr. Market’s head.

In a murky economic environment defined by rapid technological change, shifting productivity dynamics, and an unusual degree of uncertainty, that may prove to be a very valuable tool.

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