Goldfinger Capital

Goldfinger Capital

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Sam N's avatar
Sam N
13hEdited

Bummer! I made the mistake of thinking coast was clear on Monday the 15th after Iran announcement. Then Warsh snuffs it out. I think gold and silver are dead money rest of year.

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Alchemy2442's avatar
Alchemy2442
14h

You think Warsh will end up being an enemy to the precious and critical metal markets?

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