Weekly Market Analysis Video - Capitulation In Precious Metals & Miners, Can It Get Worse?
Market Analysis Video - Morning of March 22nd, 2026
Diving into the wreckage after last week's market turmoil and putting the moves in gold, silver, and miners into perspective.
Assessing the wreckage
Much wider variance of potential outcomes has everyone de-grossing
Review of selected charts
How oversold are markets?
How much worse can it get?
Why did gold get crushed amid geopolitical turmoil? The difference between today and April 2013.
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