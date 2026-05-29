Friday isn’t a quarterly close, but it does represent a weekly/monthly close that could be impactful for a number of charts that we follow closely at Goldfinger Capital.

HUI Gold Bugs Index (Weekly)

After an ugly start to the month of May, the HUI Gold Bugs Index is attempting to claw itself back into the green to close the month. The HUI is up 2.6% for the week, with the potential to avert a 3-month losing streak in the event of a decent green trading session on Friday.

The HUI is clearly in a downtrend on shorter time frames, but it is beginning to find support at its rising 40-week moving average—the bullish falling wedge forming on the weekly chart is also consistent with an intermediate-term correction within the context of a longer-term secular bull market trend.

TSX-Venture Composite (Daily)

While the trendlines on the TSX-V Composite daily chart aren’t precise, the essence of the chart is there; Canadian micro-caps found support at their rising 40-week moving average, and the TSX-V is enjoying its best week since early April.

A 2%+ rally in the TSX-V on Friday would make me absolutely giddy. Moreover, such a move would snap the series of lower highs that began at the end of January—this would represent a very encouraging development, while significantly increasing the probably that my MIF presentation from earlier this month may not look as stupid as I feared.

Gold (Daily)

Gold is printing bottoming tails below $4,500/oz, and today’s candlestick also formed a bullish engulfing—bulls are looking for a weekly/monthly close > $4580, while bears would love nothing more than to see the month close on the lows below $4400.

Remember my favorite 156-day simple moving average?