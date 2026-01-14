On January 12, 2026 West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSX-V:WRLG, OTC:WRLGF) announced that it has declared commercial production at its 100% owned Madsen Gold Mine, located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Produced on behalf of West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.



The Madsen Mine achieved commercial production as of January 1, 2026. The mill averaged 689 tonnes per day in December 2025. This represents 86% of permitted throughput of 800 tpd and meets the Company’s internal commercial production requirement of 30 consecutive days of mill throughput at 65% or greater of permitted capacity. Operational stability, the other internal requirement, is also in place at Madsen. Consistent strong mill recoveries, which averaged 94.6% in December, enabled production of 3,215 ounces of gold.



I connected with VP of communications Gwen Preston to discuss this important milestone and WRLG's greater vision.

Some of my key takeaways from the conversation with Gwen:

December was a strong month with tonnage, grade, recoveries, and production all performing to plan (3,215 ounces of gold poured and an average of 689 tons per day throughput at the mill).

WRLG’s stated goal is to produce around 50,000 ounces for the year, recognizing that 2026 is still a ramp-up year and the official guidance will be released around mid-February.

For Q1, the mill feed is expected to average above 6 grams/tonne gold (focus on 4447 high-grade area at South Austin), a substantial boost compared to Q4’s average of over 5 grams/tonne gold.

Increasing production ounces is crucial because roughly 70% of the mine's costs are fixed, meaning increased production leads to a real improvement in the all-in sustaining cost (AISC).

The Fork Deposit is expected to be a real "difference maker" as it is near surface, unmined, and logistically easy to access near the west portal of the mine.

West Red Lake Gold expects to release drill results in the next month from three different areas: the 904 zone at Madsen, the Fork surface drilling (aimed at a construction decision), and the Rowan project drilling (supporting the PFS which will be released later in the year).

West Red Lake Gold Mines (Daily)

WRLG upgraded to the OTCQX and now meets the criteria for inclusion into the GDXJ when it is reconstituted in March.

$4,600 gold is nice! The most recent gold sales were transacted north of US$4,600/oz

Disclosure: Author owns shares of West Red Lake Gold at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. Goldfinger Capital has been compensated for production, editing, and dissemination of this interview.

Disclaimer



The interview is for informational purposes only and is neither a solicitation for the purchase of securities nor an offer of securities. Listeners are expressly cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor and other professional advisors, as applicable, regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or any investment strategies, including those discussed above. The stocks discussed in this interview are high-risk venture stocks and not suitable for most investors. Consult Company SEDAR profiles for important risk disclosures. This interview contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “believes”, “aims to”, “plans to” or “intends to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, standard transaction risks; impact of the transaction on the parties; and risks relating to financings; regulatory approvals; foreign country operations and volatile share prices. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information.