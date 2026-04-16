This morning, Gunnison Copper (TSX:GCU, OTC:GCUMF) announced its membership in the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC), a U.S. Department of War initiative focused on strengthening and scaling the United States' defense industrial base.

Gunnison Copper (Daily)

This morning’s announcement certainly drove a significant uptick in trading volume in GCU shares, but what exactly is the DIBC and why does it matter for U.S. miners?

Gunnison’s news release states the following:

“DIBC’s mission is to accelerate the development of resilient domestic supply chains for technology and critical minerals essential to national security, while enabling funding, coordination, and rapid development of industrial capacity. Gunnison’s membership in the DIBC reflects its role as a U.S.-based, execution-focused copper producer and developer capable of rapidly delivering large-scale, Made-in-America refined copper supply to the defense sector.

Membership in DIBC provides Gunnison with access to potential non-dilutive funding opportunities, strategic partnerships, and programs aimed at accelerating the development of U.S.-based critical mineral supply.”

Non-dilutive funding can be a lifeline for junior mining companies. Too often, juniors are forced to choose between standing still (which is costly in itself) and accepting punitive financing terms just to advance a critical minerals project to the next stage of the mine-development cycle.

The DIBC, or Defense Industrial Base Consortium, is a Department of Defense-backed consortium/OTA vehicle used by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy to bring in white papers, prototype ideas, and project proposals that can be considered for Defense Production Act Title III and Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment funding.

As a brief aside, the “Department of War” is a secondary title used for public communications. The statutory/legal name remains the Department of Defense, but since President Trump’s September 5, 2025 executive order, “Department of War” is authorized as a secondary title for official correspondence, public communications, ceremonial contexts, and other non-statutory uses.

DoD says the DIBC OTA accepts unsolicited white papers from U.S. organizations and selected international partners, while the consortium itself says its mission is to expand the defense industrial base and support a resilient U.S. supply chain with fewer foreign dependencies.

In plain English, DIBC is not a mine operator or a mining agency. It is a procurement/industrial-policy mechanism that helps DoD source projects tied to supply-chain resilience, manufacturing capability, and strategic materials. The 2026 DIBC critical-minerals request for project proposals was explicitly focused on “Domestic Processing Capabilities of Critical Minerals,” and the solicitation states that supported projects must be essential to national defense and address capacity that industry would not provide quickly enough without DPA Title III assistance.

Copper is a critical mineral that is essential to the U.S. defense industrial base, so it makes sense that Gunnison Copper was accepted into the DIBC. Copper was added to the official 2025 U.S. critical minerals list, and the White House has also described copper as a critical material tied to national security and industrial resilience. That means a U.S. copper project is now operating in a policy environment where copper is being viewed less as “just another bulk metal” and more as part of the strategic industrial base.

Other examples of DIBC-related support for the mining and critical-minerals industry include the following:

1) Opening a pathway for mining/mineral companies to seek DPA/IBAS funding.

In May 2024, DoD announced a new Open Announcement through the DIBC OTA for white papers that could be considered for DPA Title III and IBAS funding. That matters for miners and processors because it created a standing route for critical-minerals projects to get in front of DoD under supply-chain resiliency priorities.

2) A live 2026 DIBC solicitation aimed directly at critical-mineral processing.

The February 2026 DIBC RPP targeted domestic processing capabilities of critical minerals. That is a direct example of DIBC being used to support the upstream/midstream mineral supply chain, especially processing bottlenecks that sit between the mine and the finished defense material.

3) Lithium Nevada / Thacker Pass-related support.

In August 2024, DoD awarded $11.8 million to Lithium Nevada to accelerate lithium carbonate extraction and processing at Thacker Pass in Nevada. The release says the funding would help upgrade mine-site infrastructure and scale battery-grade lithium carbonate production. The same release also notes DoD uses the DIBC OTA to solicit new ideas and prototype solutions for critical supply-chain resiliency.

4) Fortune Minerals and Lomiko Metals.

In May 2024, DoD awarded $6.4 million to Fortune Minerals and $8.3 million to Lomiko Metals to strengthen North American cobalt and graphite supply chains. DoD described these as among the first awards to Canadian public mining and mineral development companies under this policy push, and again linked this work to the broader Industrial Base Policy effort that also uses the DIBC OTA.

5) Electra Battery Materials’ cobalt sulfate refinery.

In August 2024, DoD awarded $20 million to Electra to complete an industrial-scale hydrometallurgical plant and establish cobalt sulfate production in Ontario. This is more midstream processing than mining, but it is squarely part of the mining value chain and a good example of how DoD is backing mineral refining capacity relevant to defense supply chains while using DIBC as one of its solicitation channels.

It’s also worth noting that Newfoundland nickel explorer First Atlantic Nickel (TSX-V:FAN, OTC:FANCF) recently announced that it has been accepted as a member of the DIBC.

First Atlantic Nickel (Daily)

DIBC membership is not limited to U.S. firms, and the consortium’s own membership rules expressly allow international companies to join if they have the required registration credentials, including a UEI, NCAGE code, and active SAM registration. In other words, the Pentagon is not treating critical-minerals security as a purely domestic exercise. It is building a North American and allied industrial base, and Canada is clearly inside that perimeter.

Nickel is the only battery metal listed among 13 defense-critical minerals in the DIBC's first critical minerals Request for Project Proposals (RPP). In September 2023, the U.S. Department of War stated that nickel is "an essential mineral input to produce high-temperature aerospace alloys, stainless steel, and chemicals for lithium-ion batteries.”

Canada hosts a large share of North America’s prospective nickel, cobalt, graphite, and other critical-mineral development pipeline, especially at the junior stage. By accepting Canadian mining companies into DIBC membership, the U.S. defense establishment is effectively acknowledging that many of the most realistic non-Chinese supply-chain solutions will come not just from mines in the United States, but from integrated U.S.-Canadian mineral corridors spanning mining, refining, and downstream materials.

There is also softer evidence of mining-sector engagement through DIBC membership. The current member list includes firms such as Perpetua Resources Idaho (NYSE:PPTA), Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX-V:PGE), Gunnison Copper (TSX:GCU), Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT), Defense Metals (TSX-V:DEFN), Northcliff Resources (TSX:NCF), Graphite One (TSX-V:GPH), and South Star Battery Metals (TSX-V:STS). Membership alone is not the same as receiving funding, but it does show DIBC has become a real access point for mining and mineral-development companies that want to participate in defense-oriented supply-chain programs.

For a junior miner, that support can matter at several choke points in the mine-development cycle:

1. Funding studies that de-risk the project before construction.

DoD’s Fortune Minerals award is a textbook example. The Department said the DPA award would help Fortune complete a feasibility study, secure remaining permits, and obtain required authorizations to accelerate the NICO project toward a construction decision. That is hugely important for juniors, because the hardest capital often is not the final construction debt — it is the money needed to get from promising deposit to bankable, permitted, financeable project.

2. Funding pre-feasibility, value-added studies, and process optimization.

For Lomiko Metals, DoD said the funds would support a pre-feasibility study, battery-testing/value-added studies, and a definitive feasibility study for the La Loutre graphite project and downstream anode ambitions. That shows DIBC-linked DoD support can help juniors not only define a mine, but also improve the economics of the downstream portion of the value chain.

3. Supporting processing and refining capacity, not just the mine itself.

This may be the biggest advantage. A junior miner rarely gets financed into production if the processing/refining route is unclear. DIBC’s 2026 solicitation was explicitly aimed at “Domestic Processing Capabilities of Critical Minerals,” which tells you the Pentagon understands that bottlenecks often sit in the midstream, not just at the orebody. Likewise, the Electra award in Ontario shows DoD is willing to back refining infrastructure that helps anchor a North American supply chain. For Canadian juniors, that can improve the odds that a future mine has a credible downstream destination for its concentrate or intermediate product.

4. Helping a project become more financeable to private capital.

Even when DIBC money is relatively modest, Pentagon backing can act as a validation signal. A project that wins DPA/IBAS support has effectively been recognized as strategically relevant to defense supply chains. That can help juniors with lenders, strategic partners, offtake counterparties, export-credit style discussions, and provincial/federal co-funding. You can see this dynamic in the Fortune/Lomiko awards, where U.S. DoD funding was paired with Canadian government support. That sort of public-sector stacking can materially improve the path to a final investment decision.

5. Creating access to a live pipeline of defense-oriented solicitations.

The DIBC OTA has run open announcements for white papers in sectors including strategic and critical materials, and the consortium’s solicitation materials emphasize that it is a mechanism for surfacing research and prototype solutions tied to supply-chain resilience. For juniors, membership means they are closer to the flow of opportunities rather than trying to discover them after the fact.

The significance of Canadian miners entering the DIBC is that Washington no longer views critical minerals as a purely domestic supply issue. Canada is being treated as part of the allied defense-industrial base. For junior miners, that opens the door to Pentagon-backed de-risking capital for feasibility work, permitting, processing studies, and midstream buildout — precisely the stage where many promising projects stall before reaching production.

The DIBC matters for U.S. copper and critical-minerals projects because it is one of the Pentagon’s most practical channels for converting national-security priorities into project-level support. When Washington determines that a mineral bottleneck is too important to leave entirely to the private capital markets, the DIBC is one of the tools it can use to help accelerate capacity.

I expect the DIBC to become a much bigger part of the critical minerals conversation in the years ahead.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of First Atlantic Nickel and Gunnison Copper at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. Gunnison Copper and First Atlantic Nickel have compensated Goldfinger Capital for the production and dissemination of corporate interviews. Some information could be considered biased, readers are charged with conducting their own due diligence.

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