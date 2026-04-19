Bloomberg Television visited Rio Tinto/BHP’s Resolution Copper Project in Arizona:

“As demand for electricity surges in the age of artificial intelligence, copper has become a critical input for everything from data centers to power grids. But US production has stagnated for decades, leaving the country increasingly reliant on imports even as global demand accelerates. In Arizona, projects like Rio Tinto’s Resolution mine highlight both the scale of untapped domestic resources and the challenges of bringing new supply online, from regulatory delays to rising costs. With China dominating processing and global competition intensifying, industry leaders and analysts warn that rebuilding US copper capacity is not just an economic priority, but a strategic one.”

The full video covers a lot of ground in 11 minutes and I found it to be well worth watching…

Key data points and quotes from the Bloomberg Video:

The U.S. has more than 275 million metric tons in copper reserves and resources comparable to Canada and Australia combined.

Only three copper mines have come into production in the USA since 2002.

A new U.S. mine takes nearly 29 years to go from discovery to production, six years slower than the global average.

Quote from Resolution Copper President Vicky Peacey:

“every day that we delay Resolution Copper is another day that we continue to depend on foreign sources of copper. We have the resources here. And I think the United States can really take control of their own destiny as far as copper production and close that chronic deficit that has existed for decades.”

I particularly enjoyed the segment on Rio Tinto Kennecott beginning around the 6:10 mark where Managing Director Nate Foster explains the full, vertically-integrated copper mining and refining process that delivers a 99.999% pure copper cathode finished product.

I’ll conclude with another brand new Bloomberg Television video on critical minerals, and a startup called “Phoenix Tailings”.

We are witnessing a renaissance, the Golden Age of mining and minerals.

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