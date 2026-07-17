Goldfinger Capital

Goldfinger Capital

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Stephen Fossey's avatar
Stephen Fossey
31m

This doesn’t feel like 2008 to me. And, it’s nothing more than a feeling. In 2008 there was an obvious economic problem and all the chatter was about how it was contained, until it wasn’t.

Today there’s a lot of speculation, which seems to be unwinding but, the economy is experiencing a cap ex boom.

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