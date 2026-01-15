Goldfinger Capital

FlowState Investing
Jan 15

Im predicting BHP and Faraday will have some sort of agreement this year whether thats a partnership or whether Faraday takes ownership of some assets that BHP currently hold but are deemed non core.

ronmt
Jan 17

Thank You ... ! Really detailed article ...

BTO and / or ADDED To:

100% Net-Import Reliant

Natural graphite

Rare earth elements (overall or many individual REEs)

Scandium

Cesium

50%+ Net-Import Reliant

Cobalt

Lithium

Copper (refined inputs especially)

Platinum group metals (platinum/palladium)

Lithium

Antimony US

Silver

Platinum/Palladium

. . .

Uranium Miners ... little and then some big

The devil is in the details ... I just think we have a long row to hoe ... China ate our lunch ... and everything we need is still filling their plate their plate ...

